Recap: Parkway Central triumphs over Sullivan
Parkway Central cruised to a 62-28 win over visiting Sullivan Friday.

The leading scorers for Parkway Central were Oliver Kokal (13), Joe Siervo (13), Christian Pollard (11) and Brian Schenberg (10).

Parkway Central (3-2) visits Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Sullivan (1-5) will host Belle on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

