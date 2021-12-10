Recap: Parkway Central triumphs over Sullivan

Parkway Central cruised to a 62-28 win over visiting Sullivan Friday.
The leading scorers for Parkway Central were Oliver Kokal (13), Joe Siervo (13), Christian Pollard (11) and Brian Schenberg (10).
Parkway Central (3-2) visits Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Sullivan (1-5) will host Belle on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
