Recap: Parkway North beats Fox
Parkway North beat Fox 62-46 Thursday at Fox.

Keashon Petty led Parkway North with 22 points, while Adi Kapetanovic finished with 11 and Michael Berry added 10.

Parkway North (15-9) hosts St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Fox (9-14) plays at Lindbergh on Saturday at 3 p.m.

