Ade Popoola had a game-high 43 points to lead Parkway North to a 70-51 win over Clayton Monday at Clayton.

Also contributing to Parkway North's win were Adi Kapetanovic (9) and Serjacob Lewis (9). DeCarlos Brown was the leading scorer for Clayton with 15 points and Eric Lytle added 15.

Parkway North (14-8) plays at home against Normandy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Clayton (9-11) plays at Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.