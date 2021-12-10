Recap: Parkway North defeats University City

Parkway North trailed by 12 at halftime and nine after three quarters but rallied for a 46-42 win over University City Friday at University City.

Ade Popoola was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 17 points and Adi Kapetanovic added 13. Larry Abbey led the way for University City with 22 points and Tyler Jackson added 11.

Parkway North (2-3) visits Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. University City (6-2) plays at home against Francis Howell on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.