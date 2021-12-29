 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway North topples McCluer North
Ade Popoola had a game-high 29 points to lead Parkway North to a 63-48 win over McCluer North Wednesday at Lafayette.

The Vikings hit 13 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Stars made four of seven. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway North was Adi Kapetanovic with 11 points. Jason Easley was the leading scorer for McCluer North with 17 points.

Parkway North (6-5) plays at Pattonville on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m. McCluer North (1-11) plays at home against Mehlville on Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m.

