Recap: Parkway North topples Oakville
Parkway North toppled visiting Oakville 50-35 Tuesday.

Keashon Petty was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 21 points.

Parkway North (5-3) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Oakville (6-4) plays at Marquette on Wednesday at noon.

