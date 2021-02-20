 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway North tops Ritenour
0 comments

Recap: Parkway North tops Ritenour

  • 0

Parkway North topped visiting Ritenour 70-59 Saturday.

Adi Kapetanovic led Parkway North with 21 points, while Keashon Petty finished with 20 and Masico James added 12.

Parkway North (13-9) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Ritenour (1-4) visits Lafayette on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports