Recap: Parkway North tops Ritenour

Parkway North topped visiting Ritenour 70-59 Saturday.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
Adi Kapetanovic led Parkway North with 21 points, while Keashon Petty finished with 20 and Masico James added 12.
Parkway North (13-9) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Ritenour (1-4) visits Lafayette on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.