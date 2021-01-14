 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway North triumphs over Affton
Parkway North triumphed over Affton 60-24 Thursday at Affton.

Michael Berry led Parkway North with 15 points and Keashon Petty added 11.

Parkway North (6-6) plays at Summit on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Affton (1-8) travels to Bayless on Friday at 7 p.m.

