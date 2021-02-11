Recap: Parkway North triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley

Parkway North triumphed over visiting McCluer South-Berkeley 82-32 Thursday.
Keashon Petty led Parkway North with 20 points, while Adi Kapetanovic finished with 17 and Masico James added 11.
Parkway North (12-8) plays at Normandy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-3) travels to Normandy on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
