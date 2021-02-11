 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway North triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley
0 comments

Recap: Parkway North triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley

  • 0

Parkway North triumphed over visiting McCluer South-Berkeley 82-32 Thursday.

Keashon Petty led Parkway North with 20 points, while Adi Kapetanovic finished with 17 and Masico James added 11.

Parkway North (12-8) plays at Normandy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-3) travels to Normandy on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports