Ade Popoola had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway North to a 65-29 win over visiting Seckman Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway North was Serjacob Lewis with 16 points.

Parkway North (9-7) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Seckman (11-5) goes on the road to play Oakville on Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.