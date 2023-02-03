Evan Renz had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway South to a 54-36 win over visiting Parkway North Friday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Vikings loss to the Patriots. The Vikings made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Patriots connected on 18 of 31. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South was Eddie Ahearn with 11 points. Hank Mohrmann led the way for Parkway North with 9 points.
Parkway South (13-7) travels to Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway North (1-19) plays at home against McCluer North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.