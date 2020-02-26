Recap: Parkway South defeats Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South defeats Lindbergh

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Parkway South fell behind Lindbergh 33-24 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-40 win Wednesday at Lindbergh.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Flyers. Lindbergh could only hit on two of six, while the Patriots made 15 of 23. Jack Crayton led the way for Parkway South with 11 points and Sebastian Sutton added 11. Carter Knuckles led Lindbergh with 14 points.

Parkway South (10-15) will host Parkway West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Lindbergh (9-16) hosts Fox on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports