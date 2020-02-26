Recap: Parkway South defeats Lindbergh

Parkway South fell behind Lindbergh 33-24 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-40 win Wednesday at Lindbergh.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Flyers. Lindbergh could only hit on two of six, while the Patriots made 15 of 23. Jack Crayton led the way for Parkway South with 11 points and Sebastian Sutton added 11. Carter Knuckles led Lindbergh with 14 points.
Parkway South (10-15) will host Parkway West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Lindbergh (9-16) hosts Fox on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.