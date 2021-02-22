Recap: Parkway South defeats Northwest Cedar Hill

Parkway South fell behind Northwest Cedar Hill 41-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 59-53 win Monday at Northwest Cedar Hill.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Lions loss to the Patriots. The Lions made only 3-11 (27 percent), while the Patriots connected on 15 of 24. Eddie Ahearn led Parkway South with 14 points, while Ethan Hetzler finished with 12 and Rhyan Shanklin added 11. Alex Drexler led Northwest Cedar Hill with 18 points, while Andrew Lenzen finished with 11 and Trey Davis added 10.
Parkway South (2-21) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-16) plays at home against Fox on Friday at 7 p.m.