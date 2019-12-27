Recap: Parkway South downs Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Parkway South downs Liberty (Wentzville)

Parkway South downed Liberty (Wentzville) 67-58 Friday at MICDS.

Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Patriots, who were 23 of 38 from the line. Isaiah Esker led Parkway South with 20 points, while Sebastian Sutton finished with 12 and Luke Davis added 11. Gabe McCrary led Liberty (Wentzville) with 25 points and Jaden Betton added 20. The leading rebounders for Parkway South were Joey Kritchell (9) and Sebastian Sutton (9).

Parkway South (6-3) plays at Kirkwood on Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (0-7) plays at Parkway South on Wednesday, January 8 at 6 p.m.

