Jaylen Calloway had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway South to a 70-63 win over visiting Lutheran South Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Demonte Hurt (16), Eddie Ahearn (14) and Evan Renz (14). Peyton Hunt led the way for Lutheran South with 20 points and Mason Arnold added 11.

Parkway South (11-6) travels to Hazelwood West on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran South (4-9) plays at John Burroughs on Friday at 7 p.m.