Recap: Parkway South downs Warrenton

Parkway South fell behind visiting Warrenton 38-34 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 54-47 win Thursday.
Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 16 points, while Evan Renz finished with 12 and Demonte Hurt added 11. Troy Anderson led Warrenton with 15 points, while Tyler Oliver finished with 12 and Kolby Meine added 10.
Parkway South (3-2) visits Eureka on Friday at 7 p.m. Warrenton (2-6) visits St. Charles West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
