Parkway South trailed by 13 at halftime and one after three quarters but rallied for a 63-61 win over Whitfield Friday.

Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 23 points, while Eddie Ahearn finished with 13 and Evan Renz added 11. Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 21 points, while Holden Souter finished with 18 and Jorden Williams added 12.

Parkway South (10-3) will host Ritenour on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Whitfield (6-6) plays at home against Chaminade on Thursday at 7 p.m.