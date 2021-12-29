 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South handily defeats O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South handily defeats O'Fallon Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Evan Renz had a game-high 28 points to lead Parkway South to a 86-62 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Jaylen Calloway (20) and Demonte Hurt (17). Dane Bishop led O'Fallon Christian with 26 points, while Gabe McGhee finished with 15 and RJ Steckler added 12.

Parkway South (4-5) goes on the road to play Summit on Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-9) travels to St. Charles West on Tuesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News