Recap: Parkway South handily defeats O'Fallon Christian

Evan Renz had a game-high 28 points to lead Parkway South to a 86-62 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Jaylen Calloway (20) and Demonte Hurt (17). Dane Bishop led O'Fallon Christian with 26 points, while Gabe McGhee finished with 15 and RJ Steckler added 12.

Parkway South (4-5) goes on the road to play Summit on Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-9) travels to St. Charles West on Tuesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.