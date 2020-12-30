Recap: Parkway South slips past Clayton

Parkway South defeated Clayton 51-50 in overtime Wednesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Tristan Brand led Parkway South with 23 points and Evan Renz added 11. Luke Stipanovich led the way for Clayton with 10 points.
Parkway South (1-9) will host Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Clayton (1-2) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
