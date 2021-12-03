 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South slips past Parkway North
Parkway South fell behind Parkway North 42-38 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 59-58 win Friday at Parkway North.

Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 17 points, while Evan Renz finished with 17 and Demonte Hurt added 11. Ade Popoola led Parkway North with 38 points.

Parkway South (1-2) plays at home against Gateway STEM on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (0-3) visits Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

