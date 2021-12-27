Recap: Parkway West beats Lindbergh

Parkway West beat visiting Lindbergh 56-40 Monday.
Ja'Marion Wayne led Parkway West with 16 points, while Tyler King finished with 14 and Tre' Bell added 10. Payton Jaggie led Lindbergh with 8 points, while Will Stockmann finished with 8 and Quinn Sunderland added 8. The leading rebounder for Parkway West was Ja'Marion Wayne (9).
Parkway West (8-0) visits Eureka on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (3-4) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m.
