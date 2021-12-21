 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West breezes by Francis Howell North
Parkway West breezed by Francis Howell North 65-45 Tuesday at Francis Howell North.

Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 17 points, while Tyler King finished with 12 and Ja'Marion Wayne added 12. Marshall Swope led the way for Francis Howell North with 17 points.

Parkway West (7-0) hosts Lindbergh on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Francis Howell North (1-8) travels to St. Charles on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

