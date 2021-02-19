 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West defeats Lindbergh
Recap: Parkway West defeats Lindbergh

Parkway West defeated visiting Lindbergh 47-41 Friday.

Ja'Marion Wayne led Parkway West with 16 points, while Tre' Bell finished with 10 and Luke Wright added 10. Carter Knuckles was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 20 points.

Parkway West (15-5) will host Washington on Monday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (7-12) travels to Pattonville on Monday at 6 p.m.

