Recap: Parkway West defeats Lindbergh

Parkway West defeated visiting Lindbergh 47-41 Friday.
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
-
Pickett takes his chance, lifts Belleville East to OT win against Belleville West
-
Back at full strength, Webster Groves knocks off Francis Howell Central
-
Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland
Ja'Marion Wayne led Parkway West with 16 points, while Tre' Bell finished with 10 and Luke Wright added 10. Carter Knuckles was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 20 points.
Parkway West (15-5) will host Washington on Monday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (7-12) travels to Pattonville on Monday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.