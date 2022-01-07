 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West defeats Marquette
Parkway West defeated Marquette 54-48 Friday at Marquette.

Tyler King was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 18 points and Ja'Marion Wayne added 11. Andrew Young led the way for Marquette with 27 points and Max Harris added 17. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Andrew Young (11)

Parkway West (12-1) plays at home against Oakville on Tuesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Marquette (6-5) travels to Parkway Central on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

