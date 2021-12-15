Recap: Parkway West downs Clayton

Parkway West downed visiting Clayton 63-54 Wednesday.
The Longhorns hit 13 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Greyhounds made six of eight. The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tre' Bell (16), Luke Wright (15), Sam Smout (13) and Brady Kuehl (12). Eric Lytle led Clayton with 17 points, while Santana Bolden finished with 16 and DeCarlos Brown added 16.
Parkway West (5-0) hosts Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Clayton (2-4) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Saturday at 6 p.m.
