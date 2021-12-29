 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West downs Hickman
Tre' Bell had a game-high 29 points to lead Parkway West to a 82-75 win over Hickman Wednesday at Lafayette.

The Longhorns used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 86 percent (30 of 35) for the game. The Kewpies made five of nine from the charity stripe. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Tyler King (18), Ja'Marion Wayne (16) and Brady Kuehl (10). Jordan Richardson led Hickman with 14 points and Cory Chostner added 10.

