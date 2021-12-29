Recap: Parkway West downs Hickman

The Longhorns used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 86 percent (30 of 35) for the game. The Kewpies made five of nine from the charity stripe. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Tyler King (18), Ja'Marion Wayne (16) and Brady Kuehl (10). Jordan Richardson led Hickman with 14 points and Cory Chostner added 10.