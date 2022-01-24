 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West downs Kirkwood

Tyler King had a game-high 30 points to lead Parkway West to a 66-58 win over visiting Kirkwood Monday.

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Pioneers. They hit only eight of 18 while the Longhorns made 19 of 30. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Ja'Marion Wayne (13) and Tre' Bell (10). Julius Conner led the way for Kirkwood with 14 points and Christian Hughes added 10.

Parkway West (15-1) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (6-7) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday, February 1 at 6 p.m.

