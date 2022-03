Free throw shooting was key to the Longhorns win. Parkway West connected on 20 of 35 attempts, while the Patriots made just eight of 14. Tyler King led Parkway West with 17 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 14 and Tre' Bell added 12. Jaylen Calloway led the way for Parkway South with 18 points and Evan Renz added 18.