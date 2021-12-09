 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West edges Pattonville
Parkway West edged visiting Pattonville 58-56 Thursday.

Tyler King led Parkway West with 20 points, while Tre' Bell finished with 13 and Ja'Marion Wayne added 12. Umar Barrie led the way for Pattonville with 12 points and Kellen Thames added 11.

Parkway West (4-0) will host Clayton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pattonville (2-2) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge on Friday at 6 p.m.

