Recap: Parkway West gets by Eureka
Recap: Parkway West gets by Eureka

Parkway West got by visiting Eureka 39-36 Tuesday.

Luke Wright was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 11 points. Luke Laudel led the way for Eureka with 13 points.

Parkway West (7-2) will host Marquette on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eureka (8-2) hosts Parkway North on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

