Recap: Parkway West gets by Eureka

Parkway West got by visiting Eureka 39-36 Tuesday.
-
No Sodemann sibling showdown as Liberty pulls away from Clayton
-
De Smet makes plays down stretch to battle past Westminster
-
SLUH hands University City first loss on Johnston's late 3-pointer
-
Brenson, Martin use crunch time magic to lift CBC over Cardinal Ritter
-
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Lutheran North
Luke Wright was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 11 points. Luke Laudel led the way for Eureka with 13 points.
Parkway West (7-2) will host Marquette on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eureka (8-2) hosts Parkway North on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.