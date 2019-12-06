Parkway West got by visiting Parkway North 59-56 Friday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Longhorns win. Parkway West connected on 17 of 32 attempts, while the Vikings made just 11 of 16. Ja'Marion Wayne led the way for Parkway West with 21 points and Tre' Bell added 18. Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 14 points and Adebayo Popoola added 14.
Parkway West (1-2) plays at McCluer on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (0-3) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m.