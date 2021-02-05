Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway Central

Parkway West handily defeated Parkway Central 63-38 Friday at Parkway Central.
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Shanklin, Moore use their chemistry to power Jennings past McCluer
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9
-
Priory pulls away from Normandy in second half of rematch
-
Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back
Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 13 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 13 and Logan Wich added 10.
Parkway West (12-5) will host Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway Central (5-10) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.