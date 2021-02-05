 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway Central

  • 0

Parkway West handily defeated Parkway Central 63-38 Friday at Parkway Central.

Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 13 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 13 and Logan Wich added 10.

Parkway West (12-5) will host Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway Central (5-10) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports