Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South

Parkway West handily defeated Parkway South 66-43 Monday at Parkway South.
Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 16 points, while Ja'Marion Wayne finished with 11 and Logan Wich added 10. Rhyan Shanklin led the way for Parkway South with 11 points and Jaedyn Sutton added 10.
Parkway West (3-0) plays at Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (0-3) will host Oakville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
