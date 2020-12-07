 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Parkway West handily defeated Parkway South 66-43 Monday at Parkway South.

Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 16 points, while Ja'Marion Wayne finished with 11 and Logan Wich added 10. Rhyan Shanklin led the way for Parkway South with 11 points and Jaedyn Sutton added 10.

Parkway West (3-0) plays at Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (0-3) will host Oakville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports