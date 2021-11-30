 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway West handily defeated visiting Parkway South 84-61 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tre' Bell (20), Tyler King (19), Ja'Marion Wayne (14) and Brady Kuehl (11). Evan Renz led Parkway South with 16 points, while Jaylen Calloway finished with 14 and Demonte Hurt added 13.

Parkway West (2-0) visits Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-2) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News