Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South

Parkway West handily defeated visiting Parkway South 84-61 Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tre' Bell (20), Tyler King (19), Ja'Marion Wayne (14) and Brady Kuehl (11). Evan Renz led Parkway South with 16 points, while Jaylen Calloway finished with 14 and Demonte Hurt added 13.
Parkway West (2-0) visits Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-2) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Friday at 7 p.m.
