Recap: Parkway West rolls past Clayton

Parkway West rolled past Clayton 54-25 Saturday at Clayton.
The Longhorns shot 66% (23 of 35) from the field, while Clayton was nine of 16 (56%). Logan Wich led the way for Parkway West with 13 points.
Parkway West (8-3) goes on the road to play Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Clayton (1-6) travels to University City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
