Recap: Parkway West rolls past Francis Howell Central
Recap: Parkway West rolls past Francis Howell Central

Parkway West got double-doubles from Tre' Bell (31 points, 16 rebounds) and Brian Campbell (10 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Francis Howell Central 59-32 Saturday.

The Longhorns shot 82% (23 of 28) from the field, while Francis Howell Central was 11 of 27 (41%). Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West was Ethan Beach with 18 points. Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 15 points.

Parkway West (6-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-4) visits St. Dominic on Monday, December 27 at 7 p.m.

