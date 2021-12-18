Recap: Parkway West rolls past Francis Howell Central

Parkway West got double-doubles from Tre' Bell (31 points, 16 rebounds) and Brian Campbell (10 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Francis Howell Central 59-32 Saturday.
-
Purvey scores 36 as Webster Groves wins 10th in a row over Kirkwood
-
Mitchell-Day shines on both ends of court in MICDS' win over Fort Zumwalt South
-
Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Vianney
The Longhorns shot 82% (23 of 28) from the field, while Francis Howell Central was 11 of 27 (41%). Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West was Ethan Beach with 18 points. Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 15 points.
Parkway West (6-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-4) visits St. Dominic on Monday, December 27 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.