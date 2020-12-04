 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Parkway West rolled past visiting Parkway Central 65-39 Friday.

Logan Wich led the way for Parkway West with 13 points and Ja'Marion Wayne added 11. Christian Pollard led the way for Parkway Central with 10 points and Joe Siervo added 10.

Parkway West (2-0) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway Central (1-2) plays at Sullivan on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports