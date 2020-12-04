Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central

Parkway West rolled past visiting Parkway Central 65-39 Friday.
Logan Wich led the way for Parkway West with 13 points and Ja'Marion Wayne added 11. Christian Pollard led the way for Parkway Central with 10 points and Joe Siervo added 10.
Parkway West (2-0) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway Central (1-2) plays at Sullivan on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m.
