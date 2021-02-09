Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway South

Parkway West rolled past visiting Parkway South 77-47 Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Parkway West were Ja'Marion Wayne (14), Tre' Bell (12), Logan Wich (12) and Nick Harms (10). Tristan Brand was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 10 points.
Parkway West (13-5) hosts Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (1-18) travels to Lindbergh on Friday at 7 p.m.
