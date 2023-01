Recap: Parkway West slips past Liberty (Wentzville)

Tyler King had a game-high 26 points to lead Parkway West to a 58-57 win over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Ethan Beach (10), Brady Kuehl (10) and Brian Wright (10). Nate Bobikiewicz led Liberty (Wentzville) with 15 points, while Nolan Frey finished with 12 and Ashton Long added 10.

Parkway West (11-5) goes on the road to play De Smet on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-6) travels to Parkway Central on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.