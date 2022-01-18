 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West slips past Oakville
Ja'Marion Wayne had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway West to a 61-60 win over visiting Oakville Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Luke Wright (11) and Tyler King (10). Grant Hastings led Oakville with 17 points, while Colby Noblitt finished with 14 and Tommy Hennessy added 13. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Grant Hastings (9)

Parkway West (13-1) hosts Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m. Oakville (8-6) plays at home against Parkway South on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

