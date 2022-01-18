Recap: Parkway West slips past Oakville

Ja'Marion Wayne had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway West to a 61-60 win over visiting Oakville Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Luke Wright (11) and Tyler King (10). Grant Hastings led Oakville with 17 points, while Colby Noblitt finished with 14 and Tommy Hennessy added 13. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Grant Hastings (9)