Recap: Parkway West topples Eureka
Parkway West toppled Eureka 60-45 Tuesday at Eureka.

The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tre' Bell (14), Tyler King (14), Ja'Marion Wayne (13) and Luke Wright (13). Alex Wangerin was the leading scorer for Eureka with 13 points.

Parkway West (11-1) visits Marquette on Friday at 7 p.m. Eureka (8-4) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Friday at 6 p.m.

