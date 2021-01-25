Recap: Parkway West topples Hazelwood East

Parkway West toppled visiting Hazelwood East 59-44 Monday.
Logan Wich led Parkway West with 23 points and Tre' Bell added 12. Jamez Richardson led Hazelwood East with 16 points and Roberts added 11.
Parkway West (11-3) travels to Kirkwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood East (0-1) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
