Recap: Parkway West topples Hazelwood East
Parkway West toppled visiting Hazelwood East 59-44 Monday.

Logan Wich led Parkway West with 23 points and Tre' Bell added 12. Jamez Richardson led Hazelwood East with 16 points and Roberts added 11.

Parkway West (11-3) travels to Kirkwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood East (0-1) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

