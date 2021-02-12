 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West topples Lafayette
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West topples Lafayette

  • 0

Parkway West toppled visiting Lafayette 50-35 Friday.

Luke Wright led Parkway West with 12 points. Drew Byous led the way for Lafayette with 11 points.

Parkway West (14-5) travels to Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lafayette (9-11) plays at home against Parkway Central on Monday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports