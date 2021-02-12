Recap: Parkway West topples Lafayette

Parkway West toppled visiting Lafayette 50-35 Friday.
-
Luke Wright led Parkway West with 12 points. Drew Byous led the way for Lafayette with 11 points.
Parkway West (14-5) travels to Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lafayette (9-11) plays at home against Parkway Central on Monday at noon.
