Parkway West shot 51 percent (24 of 47) from the field, while Mehlville shot 40 percent (16 of 40). Tyler King led Parkway West with 19 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 15 and Ethan Beach added 12. Marcus Jacobs led Mehlville with 20 points. The leading rebounders for Parkway West were Brady Kuehl (9) and Gannon Snyder (8).