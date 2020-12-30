 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West topples Parkway North
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West topples Parkway North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Parkway West toppled Parkway North 53-39 Wednesday at Parkway North.

Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 11 points.

Parkway West (6-2) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway North (5-4) will host Pattonville on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports