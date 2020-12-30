Recap: Parkway West topples Parkway North

Parkway West toppled Parkway North 53-39 Wednesday at Parkway North.
Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 11 points.
Parkway West (6-2) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway North (5-4) will host Pattonville on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
