Recap: Parkway West tops Lafayette

The Longhorns made 18 of 26 free throws (69 percent), while the Lancers sank 9-12 (75 percent). The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tyler King (14), Brady Kuehl (12), Tre' Bell (11), Sam Smout (10) and Ja'Marion Wayne (10). Matt Haefner led Lafayette with 14 points, while Jack Clark finished with 10 and Matt Jones added 10.