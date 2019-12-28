Recap: Parkway West tops Lutheran South

Parkway West topped Lutheran South 63-51 Saturday at Lafayette.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Lancers loss to the Longhorns. The Lancers made only 4-10 (40 percent), while the Longhorns connected on 14 of 23. The leading scorers for Parkway West were Matt Loaney (19), Tavin Reed (13), Tre' Bell (12) and Ja'Marion Wayne (11). Jonathan Prange led the way for Lutheran South with 24 points.
Parkway West (3-4) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (4-4) travels to Priory on Friday at 7 p.m.