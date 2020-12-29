 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West tops Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West tops Marquette

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Parkway West topped visiting Marquette 48-36 Tuesday.

Parkway West (5-2) visits Parkway North on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Marquette (5-2) plays at home against Oakville on Wednesday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports