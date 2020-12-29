Recap: Parkway West tops Marquette

-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian
Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves
Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
Parkway West topped visiting Marquette 48-36 Tuesday.
Parkway West (5-2) visits Parkway North on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Marquette (5-2) plays at home against Oakville on Wednesday at noon.
