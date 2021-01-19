 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West tops Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West tops Oakville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Parkway West topped Oakville 55-45 Tuesday at Oakville.

Logan Wich was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 16 points and Luke Wright added 12.

Parkway West (9-3) goes on the road to play Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m. Oakville (8-7) will host Ritenour on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports