Recap: Parkway West tops Parkway Central

Parkway West topped visiting Parkway Central 55-45 Monday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Colts. Parkway Central could only hit on three of seven, while the Longhorns made 17 of 23. Tyler King led Parkway West with 24 points and Tre' Bell added 15. Christian Pollard was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 13 points and Brian Schenberg added 10.

Parkway West (22-2) travels to Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (16-9) plays at Parkway South on Thursday at 6 p.m.

